Wildfire Disrupts Major Transport Networks in Catalonia

A wildfire in Spain's northern Catalonia region prompted the closure of the main AP-7 motorway and a high-speed rail link, emergency services reported on Saturday.

The forest fire ignited in Agullana, near Girona, necessitating the shutdown of the transport routes from Figueres to the French border, according to firefighters.

The Catalan fire service later confirmed that the blaze had been brought under control after deploying 18 fire engines and five aerial units for the operation.

