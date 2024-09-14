Left Menu

Wildfire Disrupts Major Transport Networks in Catalonia

A wildfire in Catalonia, Spain, has resulted in the closure of the AP-7 motorway and a high-speed rail link near the French border. Emergency services and 23 firefighting units managed to control the blaze. The incident underscores the severe impact of forest fires on transportation infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:58 IST
Wildfire Disrupts Major Transport Networks in Catalonia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A wildfire in Spain's northern Catalonia region prompted the closure of the main AP-7 motorway and a high-speed rail link, emergency services reported on Saturday.

The forest fire ignited in Agullana, near Girona, necessitating the shutdown of the transport routes from Figueres to the French border, according to firefighters.

The Catalan fire service later confirmed that the blaze had been brought under control after deploying 18 fire engines and five aerial units for the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024