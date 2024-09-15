Ukraine's Air Defense Neutralizes Majority of Russian Drone Attack
Ukraine's air defense units neutralized 10 out of 14 drones deployed by Russia overnight. The Ukrainian air force also reported the destruction of one guided air missile aimed at Odesa. The overall assault included two ballistic missiles and a total of approximately 1,130 various explosive devices used by Russia in the past week.
Additionally, Russia launched two Iskander M-ballistic missiles and one Kh-59 guided air missile targeting the southern region of Odesa. The guided air missile was successfully neutralized, the air force reported. However, there was no information on the status of the Iskander missiles or any potential damage caused by the attack.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that, over the past week, Russia used about 30 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 300 attack drones against Ukraine.
