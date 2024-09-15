Left Menu

Ukraine's Air Defense Neutralizes Majority of Russian Drone Attack

Ukraine's air defense units neutralized 10 out of 14 drones deployed by Russia overnight. The Ukrainian air force also reported the destruction of one guided air missile aimed at Odesa. The overall assault included two ballistic missiles and a total of approximately 1,130 various explosive devices used by Russia in the past week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 12:44 IST
Ukraine's Air Defense Neutralizes Majority of Russian Drone Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's air defense units destroyed 10 out of 14 drones that Russia launched overnight targeting its territory, Ukraine's air force said on Sunday.

Additionally, Russia launched two Iskander M-ballistic missiles and one Kh-59 guided air missile targeting the southern region of Odesa. The guided air missile was successfully neutralized, the air force reported. However, there was no information on the status of the Iskander missiles or any potential damage caused by the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that, over the past week, Russia used about 30 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 300 attack drones against Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024