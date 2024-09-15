Ukraine's Air Defense Neutralizes Majority of Russian Drone Attack

Ukraine's air defense units destroyed 10 out of 14 drones that Russia launched overnight targeting its territory, Ukraine's air force said on Sunday.

Additionally, Russia launched two Iskander M-ballistic missiles and one Kh-59 guided air missile targeting the southern region of Odesa. The guided air missile was successfully neutralized, the air force reported. However, there was no information on the status of the Iskander missiles or any potential damage caused by the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that, over the past week, Russia used about 30 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 300 attack drones against Ukraine.

