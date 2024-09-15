Tragic Collision in Dhule: Van Crash Kills Five, Injures Four
Five people lost their lives and four were injured in a tragic collision between a pick-up van and a car in Maharashtra's Dhule district. The accident occurred at Dasvel Fata, Shindkheda taluka. The van driver, suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, sustained minor injuries.
In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Dhule district, a collision between a pick-up van and a car left five people dead and four others injured, police reported Sunday.
The crash took place at Dasvel Fata in Shindkheda taluka during the morning hours, according to an official.
The accident claimed the lives of five persons, including three women, and left four others injured who are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.
Initial reports suggest that the pick-up van driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, resulting in minor injuries to himself.
The Nardana police are currently investigating the incident to determine further details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
