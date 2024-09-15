Case Filed Against Two Men for Alleged Rape in Palghar

Authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar district are investigating a case where two men allegedly raped a 32-year-old woman at knifepoint, according to an official statement made on Sunday.

The alleged assault reportedly took place on the night of September 10, with the victim approaching Tulinj police four days following the incident.

Senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar revealed that there appears to be a dispute between the woman and the accused individuals, Jitendra Yadav, alias Katu, and Avi Jaiswal, alias Billu. Police are currently verifying the details of the complaint and searching for the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)