Son of Congress MLA Charged for Alleged Abetment of Woman's Suicide in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh police have filed charges against Pushpraj Singh Patel, the son of Congress MLA Sena Mahesh Patel, accusing him of abetting the suicide of Damini Thakur, a 25-year-old woman from Alirajpur district.

Thakur reportedly took her own life earlier this week after enduring persistent threats from Patel, who was pressuring her to marry him. According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Vyas, the accused repeatedly threatened Thakur and her previous fiancés, disrupting her engagements in 2019 and 2024.

The woman's family filed a complaint stating that Patel's continual harassment forced her to commit suicide. The police have registered a case under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and are currently investigating the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)