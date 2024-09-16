Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident: Four Family Members Killed, Five Injured

A speeding pickup truck ran over nine family members in Bhopatpur village, killing four and injuring five. The injured were taken to Aligarh for treatment, with two in serious condition. The driver, who was detained, was also injured. District authorities are investigating the incident.

Tragic Road Accident: Four Family Members Killed, Five Injured
In a tragic incident on Monday morning, a speeding pickup truck mowed down nine members of a family in Bhopatpur village, officials reported, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to five others.

The injured, including two in critical condition, were rushed to Aligarh for medical treatment. The driver of the vehicle, who also sustained injuries, has been detained by the police. Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar noted that the accident occurred around 6 am when the vehicle, coming from Gawa, struck the victims sitting by the roadside.

District Magistrate of Sambhal, Rajendra Singh Pensia, visited the site and indicated the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel. The deceased have been identified and sent for post-mortem examination as the investigation continues.

