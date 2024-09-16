Tragic Road Accident: Four Family Members Killed, Five Injured

In a tragic incident on Monday morning, a speeding pickup truck mowed down nine members of a family in Bhopatpur village, officials reported, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to five others.

The injured, including two in critical condition, were rushed to Aligarh for medical treatment. The driver of the vehicle, who also sustained injuries, has been detained by the police. Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar noted that the accident occurred around 6 am when the vehicle, coming from Gawa, struck the victims sitting by the roadside.

District Magistrate of Sambhal, Rajendra Singh Pensia, visited the site and indicated the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel. The deceased have been identified and sent for post-mortem examination as the investigation continues.

