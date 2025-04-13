Brumbies Prop Blake Schoupp Out for Season with Achilles Injury

ACT Brumbies prop Blake Schoupp is facing a significant setback after rupturing his Achilles during the recent Super Rugby Pacific match against Queensland Reds. The injury occurred with just 18 minutes left in the game, which the Brumbies won 39-26 at Lang Park in Brisbane.

According to coach Stephen Larkham, Schoupp requires surgery and is expected to spend up to nine months on the sidelines. "He's snapped his Achilles," Larkham said post-match. "We'll get him operated on in the next couple of days; there's a skilled surgeon in Brisbane."

The injury rules Schoupp out for the remainder of the Super Rugby season, and forfeits his chance to secure a spot in the Wallabies during their tour against the British and Irish Lions. Additionally, team member Len Ikitau will miss the next game due to a concussion sustained in the Reds match.

