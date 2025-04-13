Left Menu

Brumbies Prop Blake Schoupp Out for Season with Achilles Injury

Blake Schoupp, Brumbies prop and Australia international, faces a nine-month recovery after rupturing his Achilles during a Super Rugby Pacific match against the Queensland Reds. The injury sidelines him for the season and dashes his hopes to join the Wallabies against the British and Irish Lions.

Updated: 13-04-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 09:17 IST
ACT Brumbies prop Blake Schoupp is facing a significant setback after rupturing his Achilles during the recent Super Rugby Pacific match against Queensland Reds. The injury occurred with just 18 minutes left in the game, which the Brumbies won 39-26 at Lang Park in Brisbane.

According to coach Stephen Larkham, Schoupp requires surgery and is expected to spend up to nine months on the sidelines. "He's snapped his Achilles," Larkham said post-match. "We'll get him operated on in the next couple of days; there's a skilled surgeon in Brisbane."

The injury rules Schoupp out for the remainder of the Super Rugby season, and forfeits his chance to secure a spot in the Wallabies during their tour against the British and Irish Lions. Additionally, team member Len Ikitau will miss the next game due to a concussion sustained in the Reds match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

