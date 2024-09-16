Tension Escalates in Dakshina Kannada: Clashes and Stone-Pelting Incidents

Tension escalated in Katipalla town and BC road in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, following incidents of stone-pelting on two places of worship and subsequent clashes between two groups, police reported.

In Katipalla town, Mangaluru taluk, the stone-pelting incidents occurred late Sunday night. Quick police action brought the situation under control, averting further incidents. However, window panes were shattered at the worship site.

Authorities noted that the alleged perpetrators arrived on two bikes and quickly fled. Heavy police presence has since been established.

In BC road town, Buntwal taluk, tension resurfaced Monday morning after inflammatory exchanges on social media. The Dakshina Kannada district police enhanced security from Uppinangady to Panemangaluru in response.

Legal action targets VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders Sharan Pumpwell and Puneeth Attavar for inciting statements. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal has issued warnings against such provocations.

These incidents follow last week's violence during a Lord Ganesh idol procession in Mandya district, which saw clashes, vandalism, and arson. Police intervened and arrested 46 people.

