Tension Escalates in Dakshina Kannada: Clashes and Stone-Pelting Incidents
Tension gripped Katipalla town and BC road in Dakshina Kannada district following incidents of stone-pelting on religious places and clashes between groups. Police responded swiftly, maintaining control in the affected areas. Legal action has been initiated against those inciting violence, as authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.
- Country:
- India
Tension escalated in Katipalla town and BC road in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, following incidents of stone-pelting on two places of worship and subsequent clashes between two groups, police reported.
In Katipalla town, Mangaluru taluk, the stone-pelting incidents occurred late Sunday night. Quick police action brought the situation under control, averting further incidents. However, window panes were shattered at the worship site.
Authorities noted that the alleged perpetrators arrived on two bikes and quickly fled. Heavy police presence has since been established.
In BC road town, Buntwal taluk, tension resurfaced Monday morning after inflammatory exchanges on social media. The Dakshina Kannada district police enhanced security from Uppinangady to Panemangaluru in response.
Legal action targets VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders Sharan Pumpwell and Puneeth Attavar for inciting statements. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal has issued warnings against such provocations.
These incidents follow last week's violence during a Lord Ganesh idol procession in Mandya district, which saw clashes, vandalism, and arson. Police intervened and arrested 46 people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dakshina Kannada
- stone-pelting
- clashes
- police
- social media
- tension
- VHP
- Bajrang Dal
- security
- arrests
ALSO READ
Pacific Islands Forum Alters Taiwan References Amid China Tensions
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Reschedules Lahore Rally Amid Ongoing Tensions
Punjab Assembly Session Set for Fiery Debates Amid Rising Tensions
RJD MP Defends Tejashwi Yadav's 'Chinese Replica' Remark Amid Political Tensions
Three Israelis Killed in West Bank Attack Amid Escalating Tensions