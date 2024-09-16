Left Menu

Union Leader Vows to Continue Fight Post-Release; Chhim Sithar's Struggle for Justice at NagaWorld

Chhim Sithar, a Cambodian union leader, pledges to continue her fight for labor rights at NagaWorld casino following her release from prison. Sithar was sentenced for incitement related to leading a strike against mass layoffs and alleged union-busting. The prolonged labor dispute has drawn international attention and criticism towards Cambodian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phnompenh | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:58 IST
Union leader Chhim Sithar was released from prison Monday, vowing to continue her fight for labor rights at Cambodia's largest casino, NagaWorld.

Chhim Sithar, sentenced in May 2023 to two years imprisonment for incitement, had led a historic strike protesting mass layoffs and alleged union-busting. Since the strike began in December 2021, workers have demanded justice for the 373 employees dismissed amid the casino's financial struggles during the pandemic.

Despite significant opposition, including police violence and judicial harassment, Sithar and her colleagues remain committed to their cause. Last year, Sithar was named a recipient of the U.S. State Department's Human Rights Defender Award, recognizing her persistent efforts in advocating for labor rights in Cambodia.

