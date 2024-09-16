Assam CM Orders Probe into Alleged Misconduct During Recruitment Exam
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed an investigation into the allegation that a woman constable improperly searched a job aspirant's private parts during an exam in Nalbari. He emphasized the need for maintaining the dignity of female candidates and proposed the development of a standard operating procedure for such situations.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday directed the DGP to probe claims that a woman constable improperly searched a job aspirant's private parts before she entered an examination hall in Nalbari during the Group III posts test.
The DGP informed the CM of another incident in North Lakhimpur where 'cheating material' was seized from a female candidate. Sarma emphasized the imperative to uphold the dignity and respect of female candidates.
Sarma instructed the police to investigate the incident thoroughly, highlighting the importance of conducting the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination with utmost integrity and transparency. He also recommended developing an SOP, aligned with court judgments and guidelines from the Women's Commission, to ensure decency in searches involving women.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Recruitment Exam
- Investigation
- Police
- Conduct
- Dignity
- Women
- SOP
- Nalbari
ALSO READ
Singapore and China Conduct Third Bilateral Maritime Exercise
Bangladesh Police Orders Return of Looted Arms Amid Ouster-Related Violence
Teen Girl Molested by Rickshaw Driver in Mumbai; Police Launch Manhunt
Senior Police Officer Calls for Robust Coordination Among Security Agencies for Upcoming Jammu Elections
Palestinian Militants Kill Three Israeli Police Officers in West Bank Attack