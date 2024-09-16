Assam CM Orders Probe into Alleged Misconduct During Recruitment Exam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday directed the DGP to probe claims that a woman constable improperly searched a job aspirant's private parts before she entered an examination hall in Nalbari during the Group III posts test.

The DGP informed the CM of another incident in North Lakhimpur where 'cheating material' was seized from a female candidate. Sarma emphasized the imperative to uphold the dignity and respect of female candidates.

Sarma instructed the police to investigate the incident thoroughly, highlighting the importance of conducting the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination with utmost integrity and transparency. He also recommended developing an SOP, aligned with court judgments and guidelines from the Women's Commission, to ensure decency in searches involving women.

(With inputs from agencies.)