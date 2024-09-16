Journalists Detained at Bangladesh-India Border Amid Political Unrest

Four individuals, including prominent journalists, were detained while allegedly attempting to escape Bangladesh through the northern Mymensingh border with India, police said on Monday.

Prominent journalists Mozammel Babu, chief editor of private Ekatoor TV, and Shyamol Dutta, editor of Bhorer Kagoj, were among those detained. Both are known associates of the ousted premier Sheikh Hasina and face multiple legal charges in Dhaka.

Alongside the journalists, Ekatoor TV reporter Mahbabur Rahman and driver Selim were also taken into custody, according to police reports.

Locals detained them near the Dhobaura border early Monday morning and handed them over to Mymensingh police. The detainees were reportedly assaulted by locals who also robbed them before notifying authorities, reported private Samoy TV channel.

While in custody, the detainees' safety has been ensured, and increased security measures are in place, police confirmed. The Mymensingh police are awaiting instructions from higher officials to transfer the detainees to Dhaka for further legal proceedings.

In a related incident, police in Dhaka arrested journalist couple Farzana Rupa and Shakil Ahmed on August 21 while they were preparing to board a France-bound flight. They, along with other journalists facing similar charges, are accused of murder in connection with a mass upheaval that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's government.

International journalist rights groups have raised concerns over these detentions. Meanwhile, the interim government indicated that further arrests of journalists are unlikely until a thorough investigation is conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)