Seers Protest Blocked Road in Bhilai Kala Village
Head priest Swami Mauni Maharaj and seers protested in Bhilai Kala village, alleging that a road has been blocked since 2016. Maharaj warned of self-immolation if the matter isn't resolved, accusing officials of tarnishing the government's image. Local authorities claim the case is under judicial review.
- Country:
- India
In Bhilai Kala village, head priest Swami Mauni Maharaj, alongside seers, staged a protest, asserting that the road outside a family's home has been obstructed since 2016. Maharaj even threatened self-immolation if authorities fail to address the issue promptly.
Swami Mauni Maharaj, in a public statement, said that resident Rajkumar Maurya has repeatedly lodged complaints regarding the roadblock but to no avail. Maharaj emphasized that officials' inaction is damaging the government's reputation and accused them of acting under the opposition's influence.
Tiloi Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amit Kumar Singh remarked that the issue is pending in the court of the Tehsildar. He reassured that appropriate actions would follow post-judicial proceedings. Singh also noted that an alternate road is available, while Maurya claimed that local officials are pressuring him towards a compromise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
