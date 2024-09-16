Five Bangladeshis Arrested for Illegal Entry in Assam's South Salmara
In a joint operation by the Assam Police and BSF, five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in South Salmara district for illegal entry. They revealed their infiltration from Sherpur, Bangladesh, facilitated by an Indian named Pappan from Mankachar. Authorities are taking measures to address the situation.
In a coordinated operation, Assam's state police and the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals in the South Salmara district for allegedly entering India illegally. The operation unfolded when an auto-rickshaw was intercepted near the international border at Mankachar.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed that those arrested admitted crossing over from Sherpur in Bangladesh. An Indian citizen named Pappan from Mankachar was reportedly involved in facilitating their illegal entry.
Authorities have identified the arrested individuals as Akash Ali, Safikul Mandal, Pinki Akter, Santa, and the auto-rickshaw driver Akhirul Islam. Necessary measures are being taken to push back the individuals, and the state is working diligently to dismantle the infiltration network. Following recent unrest in Bangladesh, the BSF has ramped up its vigilance along the border, with Assam Police also on high alert.
(With inputs from agencies.)
