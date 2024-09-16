Left Menu

Five Bangladeshis Arrested for Illegal Entry in Assam's South Salmara

In a joint operation by the Assam Police and BSF, five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in South Salmara district for illegal entry. They revealed their infiltration from Sherpur, Bangladesh, facilitated by an Indian named Pappan from Mankachar. Authorities are taking measures to address the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-09-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 19:56 IST
Five Bangladeshis Arrested for Illegal Entry in Assam's South Salmara
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a coordinated operation, Assam's state police and the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals in the South Salmara district for allegedly entering India illegally. The operation unfolded when an auto-rickshaw was intercepted near the international border at Mankachar.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed that those arrested admitted crossing over from Sherpur in Bangladesh. An Indian citizen named Pappan from Mankachar was reportedly involved in facilitating their illegal entry.

Authorities have identified the arrested individuals as Akash Ali, Safikul Mandal, Pinki Akter, Santa, and the auto-rickshaw driver Akhirul Islam. Necessary measures are being taken to push back the individuals, and the state is working diligently to dismantle the infiltration network. Following recent unrest in Bangladesh, the BSF has ramped up its vigilance along the border, with Assam Police also on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024