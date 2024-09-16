Hamas Chief Commends Houthi Missile Strike on Israel
Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar praised the Yemeni Houthi group for their successful missile attack on central Israel. The unprecedented strike prompted Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to vow retaliation. Sinwar assured that Hamas is prepared for prolonged conflict. No direct casualties were reported from the intercepted missile fragments.
Hamas chief Yehya Sinwar has praised the Yemeni Houthi group's missile strike on central Israel, marking an escalation in regional tensions, Al-Massirah TV reported Monday.
The Iran-backed Houthis, controlling northern Yemen, fired a missile that reached central Israel on Sunday, a first-time event that drew a stern response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pledging to inflict a 'heavy price.' 'I congratulate you on your success in reaching the depth of the enemy entity,' Sinwar wrote to Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi.
Leading Hamas in a year-long conflict with Israel, Sinwar claimed Israel's attempts to neutralize Hamas had failed and assured readiness for a prolonged battle. Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sarea revealed that a new hypersonic missile covered 2,040 km in 11-1/2 minutes. An Israeli official stated the missile was intercepted, causing no direct casualties but injuring nine people lightly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fury Erupts in Israel as Ceasefire Talks Stall and Hostages Perish
World Leaders Condemn Killing of Israeli Hostages by Hamas, Urge Ceasefire
Nationwide Israeli Strike Highlights Divisive Politics Over Gaza Hostages
Israeli Labour Union Strike Disrupts Services Amid Crisis Over Gaza Hostages
Israel's General Strike Over Gaza Hostages Divides Nation