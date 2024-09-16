Hamas Chief Commends Houthi Missile Strike on Israel

Hamas chief Yehya Sinwar has praised the Yemeni Houthi group's missile strike on central Israel, marking an escalation in regional tensions, Al-Massirah TV reported Monday.

The Iran-backed Houthis, controlling northern Yemen, fired a missile that reached central Israel on Sunday, a first-time event that drew a stern response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pledging to inflict a 'heavy price.' 'I congratulate you on your success in reaching the depth of the enemy entity,' Sinwar wrote to Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi.

Leading Hamas in a year-long conflict with Israel, Sinwar claimed Israel's attempts to neutralize Hamas had failed and assured readiness for a prolonged battle. Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sarea revealed that a new hypersonic missile covered 2,040 km in 11-1/2 minutes. An Israeli official stated the missile was intercepted, causing no direct casualties but injuring nine people lightly.

