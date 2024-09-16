Left Menu

Opposition Urges CM to Address Coal Royalty Revision with PM Modi

The opposition BJD demands that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi address the overdue revision of coal royalty with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Odisha visit. The state has been losing Rs 10,000 crore annually. Senior Congress leader Srikant Jena also appealed to PM Modi to withdraw a review petition affecting Odisha's mineral taxation rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:35 IST
Opposition Urges CM to Address Coal Royalty Revision with PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJD has called for Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to discuss the long-pending issue of coal royalty revision with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to Odisha.

Addressing a press conference, BJD MP Sasmit Patra criticized the Centre for not revising the coal royalty for the past 12 years, leading to annual losses of Rs 10,000 crore for the state. Patra urged the Chief Minister to resist BJP pressure and make a strong case for the state's financial interests.

Senior Congress leader Srikant Jena has also written to PM Modi, requesting the withdrawal of a review petition filed by the Centre in the Supreme Court that challenges the state's authority to levy taxes on mineral-bearing lands. The opposition claims that this petition undermines Odisha's economic interests for the benefit of a few industrial houses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024