Opposition Urges CM to Address Coal Royalty Revision with PM Modi
The opposition BJD demands that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi address the overdue revision of coal royalty with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Odisha visit. The state has been losing Rs 10,000 crore annually. Senior Congress leader Srikant Jena also appealed to PM Modi to withdraw a review petition affecting Odisha's mineral taxation rights.
- Country:
- India
The opposition BJD has called for Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to discuss the long-pending issue of coal royalty revision with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to Odisha.
Addressing a press conference, BJD MP Sasmit Patra criticized the Centre for not revising the coal royalty for the past 12 years, leading to annual losses of Rs 10,000 crore for the state. Patra urged the Chief Minister to resist BJP pressure and make a strong case for the state's financial interests.
Senior Congress leader Srikant Jena has also written to PM Modi, requesting the withdrawal of a review petition filed by the Centre in the Supreme Court that challenges the state's authority to levy taxes on mineral-bearing lands. The opposition claims that this petition undermines Odisha's economic interests for the benefit of a few industrial houses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CIL's Coal Production Drops 11.9% in August, Shows Yearly Growth
U.S. and Philippines Coalition: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea
Coal Production Soars to 384.08 Million Tonnes By August 2024
Nation's Coal Production Sees 6.48% Surge in First Five Months of Fiscal Year
Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Money Laundering Accused in West Bengal Coal Scam