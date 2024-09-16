Man shot at in Delhi's Bharat Nagar
A man was shot at in Bharat Nagar area of northwest Delhi, police on Monday said.
''We received a PCR call regarding firing in Vijay colony in Wazirpur area and teams were sent to the spot. One person was found injured due to the firing incident,'' a senior police officer said.
The victim, Sachin, told police that he received a bullet injury on his left arm and the accused fled after firing, police said.
''We have registered an FIR and started further investigation into the matter,'' said the officer.
