Man shot at in Delhi's Bharat Nagar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:24 IST
A man was shot at in Bharat Nagar area of northwest Delhi, police on Monday said.

''We received a PCR call regarding firing in Vijay colony in Wazirpur area and teams were sent to the spot. One person was found injured due to the firing incident,'' a senior police officer said.

The victim, Sachin, told police that he received a bullet injury on his left arm and the accused fled after firing, police said.

''We have registered an FIR and started further investigation into the matter,'' said the officer.

