Human Trafficking Racket Unveiled: Man Arrested for Sending Youths Abroad

Uttarakhand police arrested a man from Gujarat for allegedly trafficking youths to Thailand under false pretenses of job opportunities. The victims were discovered to be sold to a foreign company and forced into cyberfraud in Myanmar. The police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Champawat | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:46 IST
Human Trafficking Racket Unveiled: Man Arrested for Sending Youths Abroad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case of human trafficking, Uttarakhand police have arrested a Gujarat resident for allegedly deceiving three youths into traveling to Thailand under the guise of job opportunities and subsequently selling them to a foreign company. The incident came to light on July 10, following a complaint by Rajendra Saun from Banbasa, who reported his son Lalit and his friends Vikas and Kamlesh missing in Bangkok.

Based on Saun's complaint, an FIR was lodged, and the police immediately contacted the Indian Embassy. During the investigation, authorities uncovered that Rahul Upadhyay, a Khatima resident, and his accomplice Jai Joshi from Gujarat, orchestrated a plan to send seven youths to Bangkok with false promises of employment, Champawat Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati revealed.

Once in Bangkok, the youths were sold to a foreign company for 10,000 Thai Baht and allegedly trafficked to an undisclosed location in Myanmar, where they were forced to commit cyberfrauds. Joshi has been apprehended and appeared in court on Monday, while Upadhyay is reportedly in Dubai. The rescued youths have safely returned home, thanks to the Indian Embassy's intervention, Ganpati added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

