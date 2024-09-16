Left Menu

CBI Interrogates Former Hospital Principal and Police Officer in Doctor's Mysterious Death

The CBI interrogated former hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and police officer Abhijit Mondal about the rape and murder of a doctor. The interrogation focused on their actions following the doctor's death, delays in the FIR, and evidence tampering. Both are in CBI custody for further questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 23:33 IST
CBI Interrogates Former Hospital Principal and Police Officer in Doctor's Mysterious Death
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday brought together former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and police officer Abhijit Mondal for interrogation regarding the rape and murder of a doctor.

They were asked to explain their actions on August 9 after learning about the doctor's death, including delays in filing an FIR and conducting a premature post-mortem examination. They also reviewed phone calls exchanged during the investigation.

Both Ghosh and Mondal, who are in CBI custody until September 17, face accusations of evidence tampering among other offenses. The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was discovered in the hospital's seminar hall, under the Tala police station's jurisdiction in north Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024