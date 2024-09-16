CBI Interrogates Former Hospital Principal and Police Officer in Doctor's Mysterious Death
The CBI interrogated former hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and police officer Abhijit Mondal about the rape and murder of a doctor. The interrogation focused on their actions following the doctor's death, delays in the FIR, and evidence tampering. Both are in CBI custody for further questioning.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday brought together former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and police officer Abhijit Mondal for interrogation regarding the rape and murder of a doctor.
They were asked to explain their actions on August 9 after learning about the doctor's death, including delays in filing an FIR and conducting a premature post-mortem examination. They also reviewed phone calls exchanged during the investigation.
Both Ghosh and Mondal, who are in CBI custody until September 17, face accusations of evidence tampering among other offenses. The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was discovered in the hospital's seminar hall, under the Tala police station's jurisdiction in north Kolkata.
