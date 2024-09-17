Left Menu

Teen Sentenced in Toronto Homeless Man's Death, Avoids Jail Time

In Toronto, a 13-year-old girl, one of eight teenagers charged in the 2022 swarming death of a homeless man, was sentenced but will not face further jail time. Pleading guilty to manslaughter, she received probation and treatment. The judge emphasized her low risk of re-offending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 17-09-2024 01:56 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 01:56 IST
Teen Sentenced in Toronto Homeless Man's Death, Avoids Jail Time
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a significant courtroom decision, a 13-year-old girl charged in the 2022 swarming death of a homeless man in Toronto has avoided further jail time. Sentenced on Monday, she pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will serve 15 months' probation after spending an equivalent duration in custody.

The young offender, who cannot be named under Canada's Youth Criminal Justice Act, was part of a group of girls aged 13 to 16 that attacked 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in downtown Toronto. The brutal incident involved the teenage girls swarming and fatally stabbing Lee, a homeless man.

In a statement, her lawyer Leo Adler said she was 'appalled' by her actions and underscored the judge's belief in her potential for rehabilitation, highlighting Canada's distinct approach to juvenile justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024