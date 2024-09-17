Teen Sentenced in Toronto Homeless Man's Death, Avoids Jail Time

In a significant courtroom decision, a 13-year-old girl charged in the 2022 swarming death of a homeless man in Toronto has avoided further jail time. Sentenced on Monday, she pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will serve 15 months' probation after spending an equivalent duration in custody.

The young offender, who cannot be named under Canada's Youth Criminal Justice Act, was part of a group of girls aged 13 to 16 that attacked 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in downtown Toronto. The brutal incident involved the teenage girls swarming and fatally stabbing Lee, a homeless man.

In a statement, her lawyer Leo Adler said she was 'appalled' by her actions and underscored the judge's belief in her potential for rehabilitation, highlighting Canada's distinct approach to juvenile justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)