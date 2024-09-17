Left Menu

Ecuador's President Pushes for Foreign Military Bases

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa proposed a constitutional amendment to allow foreign military bases in the country. The current constitution, since 2008, prohibits such bases. Noboa emphasizes the need for international support against drug-related gang violence, reflecting Ecuador's internal security challenges. Previously, the U.S. operated a base in Manta until 2009.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 03:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 03:11 IST
Ecuador's President Pushes for Foreign Military Bases

In a significant move, Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa announced his intention to amend the constitution to permit foreign military bases. This announcement was made via a post on X, where Noboa emphasized the necessity for a national and international response to transnational conflicts.

The proposed amendment targets Article 5 of the constitution, which has, since 2008, banned foreign military bases and installations on Ecuadorean soil. According to Noboa, the constitutional change is vital for addressing the internal war against gang violence and drug trafficking that plagues the nation.

Noboa's stance is a stark shift from previous policies. The United States maintained a military base in Manta to combat drug trafficking until former President Rafael Correa expelled U.S. troops in 2009. Noboa's proposal indicates a strategic pivot in Ecuador's approach to security and international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024