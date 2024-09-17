Ecuador's President Pushes for Foreign Military Bases

In a significant move, Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa announced his intention to amend the constitution to permit foreign military bases. This announcement was made via a post on X, where Noboa emphasized the necessity for a national and international response to transnational conflicts.

The proposed amendment targets Article 5 of the constitution, which has, since 2008, banned foreign military bases and installations on Ecuadorean soil. According to Noboa, the constitutional change is vital for addressing the internal war against gang violence and drug trafficking that plagues the nation.

Noboa's stance is a stark shift from previous policies. The United States maintained a military base in Manta to combat drug trafficking until former President Rafael Correa expelled U.S. troops in 2009. Noboa's proposal indicates a strategic pivot in Ecuador's approach to security and international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)