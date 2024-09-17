Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump Raises Security Concerns

Ryan Routh, a 58-year-old man, was charged with two gun-related crimes on Monday after allegedly attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course. Authorities found him hiding in the bushes with a rifle, raising serious questions about the former president's security measures. Despite being close to Trump, Routh did not fire any shots.

The incident occurred while Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, was playing golf in West Palm Beach. Acting U.S. Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe confirmed that Trump's visit was not publicized. The Secret Service found a loaded assault-style rifle and other items at the scene. Routh was arrested 40 minutes later.

Routh has a criminal record, including convictions in North Carolina for possessing an unregistered firearm and stolen goods. He appeared in federal court and faces further charges. The incident has prompted renewed scrutiny of the Secret Service, especially following a previous attack on Trump's life. Ukrainian officials and organizations have distanced themselves from Routh, a known Ukraine sympathizer with critical online posts about Trump.

