Left Menu

Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump Raises Security Concerns

Ryan Routh, a 58-year-old man, was charged with two gun-related crimes after being suspected of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course. The incident has raised concerns about Trump's security, prompting scrutiny of the Secret Service. Routh has prior felony convictions and is a Ukraine sympathizer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 03:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 03:17 IST
Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump Raises Security Concerns

Ryan Routh, a 58-year-old man, was charged with two gun-related crimes on Monday after allegedly attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course. Authorities found him hiding in the bushes with a rifle, raising serious questions about the former president's security measures. Despite being close to Trump, Routh did not fire any shots.

The incident occurred while Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, was playing golf in West Palm Beach. Acting U.S. Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe confirmed that Trump's visit was not publicized. The Secret Service found a loaded assault-style rifle and other items at the scene. Routh was arrested 40 minutes later.

Routh has a criminal record, including convictions in North Carolina for possessing an unregistered firearm and stolen goods. He appeared in federal court and faces further charges. The incident has prompted renewed scrutiny of the Secret Service, especially following a previous attack on Trump's life. Ukrainian officials and organizations have distanced themselves from Routh, a known Ukraine sympathizer with critical online posts about Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024