China and Russia Strengthen Ties with Joint Naval Exercises

China Coast Guard ships Meishan and Xiushan have docked in Russia's Far East port of Vladivostok to engage in joint exercises and patrols with Russian counterparts, RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday.

RIA, citing a local branch of Russia's foreign ministry, stated that several events are planned during the visit, including collaborative exercises and patrols.

The ceremonial reception of the flotilla took place on Tuesday, marking the start of activities that will extend until September 20, RIA reported.

