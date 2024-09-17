Left Menu

China and Russia Strengthen Ties with Joint Naval Exercises

China Coast Guard ships Meishan and Xiushan arrived in Vladivostok, Russia, to conduct joint exercises and patrols with the Russian Coast Guard. The ceremony marking the start of these exercises occurred on Tuesday, and the exercises will continue until September 20, as reported by RIA news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 07:57 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 07:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China Coast Guard ships Meishan and Xiushan have docked in Russia's Far East port of Vladivostok to engage in joint exercises and patrols with Russian counterparts, RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday.

RIA, citing a local branch of Russia's foreign ministry, stated that several events are planned during the visit, including collaborative exercises and patrols.

The ceremonial reception of the flotilla took place on Tuesday, marking the start of activities that will extend until September 20, RIA reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

