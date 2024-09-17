Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Status Report on R G Kar Medical College Financial Probe Amidst Trainee Doctor's Case

The Supreme Court has directed the CBI to submit a status report on the investigation into alleged financial irregularities at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata where a trainee doctor was recently raped and murdered. The court has stated that the details of the report must be kept confidential to avoid jeopardizing the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 12:46 IST
Supreme Court Orders Status Report on R G Kar Medical College Financial Probe Amidst Trainee Doctor's Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to submit a status report on the probe into alleged financial irregularities at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. This is the same institution where a trainee doctor was tragically raped and murdered last month.

The top court also reviewed the status report filed by the CBI regarding the rape and murder case. It stated that disclosing details of the report would jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

Refusing to halt live streaming of the case proceedings, the court emphasized the public interest in the matter. Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra stressed the importance of transparency.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, urged the court to stop live proceedings, citing threats faced by female lawyers. The court assured protection if any threats materialize.

The Solicitor General, representing the CBI, noted that Wikipedia continued to display the victim's name and photo. The court then ordered Wikipedia to comply with previous directives to maintain the victim's privacy and dignity.

The bench also confirmed that there is no evidence that the CBI destroyed any crime scene elements or CCTV footage. The West Bengal police confirmed all relevant evidence had been handed over to the CBI.

The case involves severe injuries found on the medic's body on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested shortly after, and the Calcutta High Court eventually transferred the probe to the CBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024