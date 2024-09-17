Supreme Court Orders Status Report on R G Kar Medical College Financial Probe Amidst Trainee Doctor's Case
The Supreme Court has directed the CBI to submit a status report on the investigation into alleged financial irregularities at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata where a trainee doctor was recently raped and murdered. The court has stated that the details of the report must be kept confidential to avoid jeopardizing the ongoing investigation.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to submit a status report on the probe into alleged financial irregularities at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. This is the same institution where a trainee doctor was tragically raped and murdered last month.
The top court also reviewed the status report filed by the CBI regarding the rape and murder case. It stated that disclosing details of the report would jeopardize the ongoing investigation.
Refusing to halt live streaming of the case proceedings, the court emphasized the public interest in the matter. Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra stressed the importance of transparency.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, urged the court to stop live proceedings, citing threats faced by female lawyers. The court assured protection if any threats materialize.
The Solicitor General, representing the CBI, noted that Wikipedia continued to display the victim's name and photo. The court then ordered Wikipedia to comply with previous directives to maintain the victim's privacy and dignity.
The bench also confirmed that there is no evidence that the CBI destroyed any crime scene elements or CCTV footage. The West Bengal police confirmed all relevant evidence had been handed over to the CBI.
The case involves severe injuries found on the medic's body on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested shortly after, and the Calcutta High Court eventually transferred the probe to the CBI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
