Gunfire Erupts in Mali's Capital Amid Rising Instability
Early Tuesday morning, gunfire was reported in Mali's capital Bamako, particularly in the Banankabougou area. This incident occurred amid ongoing Islamist insurgency and political instability, marked by recent coups and growing frustration over security failures. Malian forces, supported by Russian mercenaries, continue to face significant challenges against jihadist attacks.
Gunfire rang out early Tuesday morning in Mali's capital, Bamako, with shots heard in multiple neighborhoods, including Banankabougou. As residents headed to morning prayers, they were forced to turn back by the sound of gunfire starting at approximately 0530 GMT.
Reports indicate that the gunfire originated either near the Modibo Keita International Airport or the gendarmerie. Security sources confirmed the airport has been closed and shots were heard in several areas of the city.
Mali continues to battle an Islamist insurgency that has spread across the Sahel. The conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and millions displaced. Despite multiple coups and shifts in alliances from Western support to Russian mercenaries, the violence persists.
