Left Menu

Extremists Attack Military Training Camp in Mali's Capital

Early Tuesday, extremists attacked a military training camp in Mali's capital. Gunmen attempted to infiltrate the Faladie gendarme school, prompting a swift response from the army. Mali has faced growing insurgent attacks, with recent military coups and the involvement of Russian mercenaries in combating the threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:00 IST
Extremists Attack Military Training Camp in Mali's Capital
  • Country:
  • Mali

Early Tuesday morning, extremists launched an attack on a military training camp in Mali's capital, as confirmed by the army.

According to a military statement, gunmen attempted to infiltrate the Faladie gendarme school. A sweep operation is currently underway, and the army reports the situation is under control, urging locals to avoid the area.

An Associated Press reporter on the scene heard two explosions and observed smoke in the distance. The training school lies on the city's outskirts.

Mali and its neighbors, Burkina Faso and Niger, have battled an insurgency by armed groups, some linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State, for over a decade. Recent military coups in these nations have seen ruling juntas expel French forces, opting instead for Russian mercenaries as security partners.

Since taking power, Colonel Assifmi Goita has grappled with increasing attacks from jihadists, particularly in central and northern regions of Mali. In July, an al-Qaida ambush killed around 50 Russian mercenaries in a convoy.

Although attacks in the capital are infrequent, an incident last year saw gunmen attacking a Malian army checkpoint 60 kilometers outside the city, resulting in several casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024