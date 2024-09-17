Extremists Attack Military Training Camp in Mali's Capital

Early Tuesday morning, extremists launched an attack on a military training camp in Mali's capital, as confirmed by the army.

According to a military statement, gunmen attempted to infiltrate the Faladie gendarme school. A sweep operation is currently underway, and the army reports the situation is under control, urging locals to avoid the area.

An Associated Press reporter on the scene heard two explosions and observed smoke in the distance. The training school lies on the city's outskirts.

Mali and its neighbors, Burkina Faso and Niger, have battled an insurgency by armed groups, some linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State, for over a decade. Recent military coups in these nations have seen ruling juntas expel French forces, opting instead for Russian mercenaries as security partners.

Since taking power, Colonel Assifmi Goita has grappled with increasing attacks from jihadists, particularly in central and northern regions of Mali. In July, an al-Qaida ambush killed around 50 Russian mercenaries in a convoy.

Although attacks in the capital are infrequent, an incident last year saw gunmen attacking a Malian army checkpoint 60 kilometers outside the city, resulting in several casualties.

