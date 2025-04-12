Left Menu

Congress Launches Nationwide Campaign for 'Nyay Path'

The Congress party is initiating a nationwide campaign to promote its Ahmedabad resolution, called 'Nyay path', as a defense of India's democracy, dignity, and diversity. AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal urges cadres to disseminate the resolution's message widely, involving Congress workers and digital media efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:45 IST
Congress Launches Nationwide Campaign for 'Nyay Path'
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has unveiled a nationwide campaign to disseminate the Ahmedabad resolution, 'Nyay path', across India, endorsing it as a vital stand for democracy, dignity, and diversity. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal called on party members to spread the resolution's message to every corner of the nation.

Venugopal emphasized the significance of the Ahmedabad resolution, describing it as a crucial development in the Congress Party's trajectory. He urged for its understanding and dissemination at all organizational levels, advocating for prompt internal mobilization and focused public outreach efforts to ensure comprehensive coverage.

The Congress leader stressed the need for digital media engagement, the preparation of explanatory materials, and active interaction with local media. These efforts aim to highlight the Congress Party's future vision while contrasting it with perceived failures of the BJP/NDA regime, targeting public venues to maximize impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025