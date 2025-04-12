Congress Launches Nationwide Campaign for 'Nyay Path'

The Congress party has unveiled a nationwide campaign to disseminate the Ahmedabad resolution, 'Nyay path', across India, endorsing it as a vital stand for democracy, dignity, and diversity. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal called on party members to spread the resolution's message to every corner of the nation.

Venugopal emphasized the significance of the Ahmedabad resolution, describing it as a crucial development in the Congress Party's trajectory. He urged for its understanding and dissemination at all organizational levels, advocating for prompt internal mobilization and focused public outreach efforts to ensure comprehensive coverage.

The Congress leader stressed the need for digital media engagement, the preparation of explanatory materials, and active interaction with local media. These efforts aim to highlight the Congress Party's future vision while contrasting it with perceived failures of the BJP/NDA regime, targeting public venues to maximize impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)