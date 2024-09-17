Shopkeeper and Aides Arrested for Assaulting Police Officer Over Change Dispute
A shopkeeper and two of his aides were arrested for assaulting a police officer in Mumbai after an argument over change escalated. The incident occurred on Sunday morning at Dockyard Grain Store. Angered by a comment made by the police officer, the shopkeeper and his aides attacked him.
A shopkeeper and his two aides were taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a 36-year-old police officer at Byculla in central Mumbai following a dispute over money, according to an official.
The incident occurred Sunday morning at Dockyard Grain Store near Dockyard Road. The officer, stationed at Tardeo police station, had purchased groceries but was told by the shopkeeper that he did not have enough change to return. The officer went to another shop to get change and returned to make the payment.
However, upon making the payment, the officer made a remark about the shopkeeper's inability to provide change. This comment angered the shopkeeper and his aides, who then began arguing with the officer and subsequently assaulted him. The Byculla police station registered a case against the three men, who were later arrested.
