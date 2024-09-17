Left Menu

Shopkeeper and Aides Arrested for Assaulting Police Officer Over Change Dispute

A shopkeeper and two of his aides were arrested for assaulting a police officer in Mumbai after an argument over change escalated. The incident occurred on Sunday morning at Dockyard Grain Store. Angered by a comment made by the police officer, the shopkeeper and his aides attacked him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:31 IST
Shopkeeper and Aides Arrested for Assaulting Police Officer Over Change Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shopkeeper and his two aides were taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a 36-year-old police officer at Byculla in central Mumbai following a dispute over money, according to an official.

The incident occurred Sunday morning at Dockyard Grain Store near Dockyard Road. The officer, stationed at Tardeo police station, had purchased groceries but was told by the shopkeeper that he did not have enough change to return. The officer went to another shop to get change and returned to make the payment.

However, upon making the payment, the officer made a remark about the shopkeeper's inability to provide change. This comment angered the shopkeeper and his aides, who then began arguing with the officer and subsequently assaulted him. The Byculla police station registered a case against the three men, who were later arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024