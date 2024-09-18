Railway Official Duped of Rs 9 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters Posing as CBI Officers
A railway official lost Rs 9 lakh to fraudsters posing as CBI officers. The 59-year-old victim was duped into believing that he was under investigation for money laundering and coerced into transferring the funds. A police case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A railway official faced immense distress after being defrauded of Rs 9 lakh by cyber crooks masquerading as CBI officers in Mumbai. The conmen coerced their victim by claiming his involvement in a significant money laundering case, officials reported.
The 59-year-old, holding the position of Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (Construction) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), fell into the trap when he received a voice message on his phone, which led him into a tortured 20-hour video call with the fraudsters.
Deceived into believing his bank details were implicated in a scam, the official was further tricked into transferring Rs 9 lakh into an account provided by the fraudster 'CBI officers.' Realization of the fraud came too late; despite attempting to stop the transaction, the victim found himself helpless as the funds had already been processed. A cyber fraud case has been filed, and a thorough investigation is in progress, according to the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Etihad Airways Partners with Mumbai City FC as Official Shirt Sponsor
NMC Revokes Decision to Discontinue CPS Mumbai Courses
Women comprise half of India’s population, country’s progress not possible without their progress: President Murmu in Mumbai.
Women’s socio-economic, educational progress needed for country's development: President Murmu in Mumbai.
Operalia Opera Competition Debuts in South Asia at Mumbai's NCPA