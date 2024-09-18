Railway Official Duped of Rs 9 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters Posing as CBI Officers

A railway official faced immense distress after being defrauded of Rs 9 lakh by cyber crooks masquerading as CBI officers in Mumbai. The conmen coerced their victim by claiming his involvement in a significant money laundering case, officials reported.

The 59-year-old, holding the position of Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (Construction) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), fell into the trap when he received a voice message on his phone, which led him into a tortured 20-hour video call with the fraudsters.

Deceived into believing his bank details were implicated in a scam, the official was further tricked into transferring Rs 9 lakh into an account provided by the fraudster 'CBI officers.' Realization of the fraud came too late; despite attempting to stop the transaction, the victim found himself helpless as the funds had already been processed. A cyber fraud case has been filed, and a thorough investigation is in progress, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)