Railway Official Duped of Rs 9 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters Posing as CBI Officers

A railway official lost Rs 9 lakh to fraudsters posing as CBI officers. The 59-year-old victim was duped into believing that he was under investigation for money laundering and coerced into transferring the funds. A police case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 10:02 IST
A railway official faced immense distress after being defrauded of Rs 9 lakh by cyber crooks masquerading as CBI officers in Mumbai. The conmen coerced their victim by claiming his involvement in a significant money laundering case, officials reported.

The 59-year-old, holding the position of Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (Construction) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), fell into the trap when he received a voice message on his phone, which led him into a tortured 20-hour video call with the fraudsters.

Deceived into believing his bank details were implicated in a scam, the official was further tricked into transferring Rs 9 lakh into an account provided by the fraudster 'CBI officers.' Realization of the fraud came too late; despite attempting to stop the transaction, the victim found himself helpless as the funds had already been processed. A cyber fraud case has been filed, and a thorough investigation is in progress, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

