Explosive Pagers in Lebanon: The Complex Web of International Manufacturing and Militancy
A Hungarian company manufactured the pagers used in a deadly explosion in Lebanon and Syria, allegedly targeting Hezbollah's communications network. Israel is accused of orchestrating the attack, which left at least 12 dead and thousands injured. The incident has intensified fears of a broader conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:14 IST
- Taiwan
Pagers manufactured by a Hungarian company played a central role in a deadly explosion in Lebanon and Syria, reportedly targeting Hezbollah's communications network in an Israeli operation, a third-party firm confirmed Wednesday.
The explosions, occurring nearly simultaneously, killed at least 12 people, including two children, and injured nearly 3,000 others. Hezbollah and the Lebanese government blamed Israel for the sophisticated attack, which utilized hidden explosives in the pagers.
The attack comes amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, raising fears of a potential all-out war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
