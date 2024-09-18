Congress Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

The Congress has criticized the 'one nation, one election' proposal, branding it as impractical and a diversionary tactic by the BJP. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge led the criticism, arguing that the proposal wouldn't work in practice and is merely an electoral gimmick.

This response follows the Union Cabinet's approval of the proposal based on recommendations from the Kovind panel. Senior Congress leaders like T S Singhdeo and Harish Rawat claim that the move is strategically convenient for the BJP, especially as it faces potential electoral losses in several states.

The Kovind panel had recommended synchronised elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, with an Implementation Group overseeing the operation. The panel also proposed a common electoral roll and voter ID cards prepared in consultation with state election authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)