Bangladesh Grants Army Magistrate Powers Amid Law and Order Crisis

Bangladesh's interim government has granted magisterial powers to the Army for two months to improve law and order and prevent subversive acts in the violence-hit country.

The Ministry of Public Administration announced the decision on Tuesday, making it effective immediately. The powers are given to commissioned officers of the Army and will remain in force for 60 days.

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury stated on Wednesday that people will benefit from the Army's magisterial powers. Speaking at a ceremony at the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Academy in Safipur, he noted that the Army has been granted these powers to ensure public service and maintain order amidst manpower shortages in law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)