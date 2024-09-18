Left Menu

Bangladesh Grants Army Magistrate Powers Amid Law and Order Crisis

Bangladesh's interim government has authorized the Army with magisterial powers for two months to enhance law and order and prevent subversive acts amidst ongoing violence. This decision, effective immediately, has sparked varied opinions from officials and legal experts concerning its implications on public safety and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:25 IST
Bangladesh Grants Army Magistrate Powers Amid Law and Order Crisis
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government has granted magisterial powers to the Army for two months to improve law and order and prevent subversive acts in the violence-hit country.

The Ministry of Public Administration announced the decision on Tuesday, making it effective immediately. The powers are given to commissioned officers of the Army and will remain in force for 60 days.

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury stated on Wednesday that people will benefit from the Army's magisterial powers. Speaking at a ceremony at the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Academy in Safipur, he noted that the Army has been granted these powers to ensure public service and maintain order amidst manpower shortages in law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024