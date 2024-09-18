Left Menu

Gurugram Police Crack Down on Jail Narcotics Ring

Gurugram police have apprehended four individuals, including a Bhondsi jail inmate, for allegedly supplying narcotics to the prisons. The accused utilized clothing to smuggle drugs into the jail, leading to their arrest after a police investigation ensued. Further inquiries are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:20 IST
Gurugram Police Crack Down on Jail Narcotics Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable crackdown, Gurugram police have apprehended four individuals, including an inmate of Bhondsi jail, on suspicions of supplying narcotics to the prison, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The police disclosed that on August 23, a complaint from Bhondsi jail pinpointed that Himanshu, brother of convicted prisoner Manoj, and Chetan, brother of undertrial prisoner Jitender, had delivered clothes to the inmates. A subsequent search unveiled 142 grams of Sulfa concealed within the garments. Consequently, an FIR was lodged at Bhondsi police station.

Police investigation led to the arrest of Jitender, Pradeep alias Kale, Vijay, and Himanshu on Tuesday. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that Pradeep, recent from jail, orchestrated the smuggling plan. His accomplices, including a tailor named Vijay, embedded the drugs into the clothing, which aroused suspicion and led to the interception. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesperson said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024