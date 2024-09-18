Gurugram Police Crack Down on Jail Narcotics Ring

In a notable crackdown, Gurugram police have apprehended four individuals, including an inmate of Bhondsi jail, on suspicions of supplying narcotics to the prison, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The police disclosed that on August 23, a complaint from Bhondsi jail pinpointed that Himanshu, brother of convicted prisoner Manoj, and Chetan, brother of undertrial prisoner Jitender, had delivered clothes to the inmates. A subsequent search unveiled 142 grams of Sulfa concealed within the garments. Consequently, an FIR was lodged at Bhondsi police station.

Police investigation led to the arrest of Jitender, Pradeep alias Kale, Vijay, and Himanshu on Tuesday. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that Pradeep, recent from jail, orchestrated the smuggling plan. His accomplices, including a tailor named Vijay, embedded the drugs into the clothing, which aroused suspicion and led to the interception. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesperson said.

(With inputs from agencies.)