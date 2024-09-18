Gurugram Police Crack Down on Jail Narcotics Ring
Gurugram police have apprehended four individuals, including a Bhondsi jail inmate, for allegedly supplying narcotics to the prisons. The accused utilized clothing to smuggle drugs into the jail, leading to their arrest after a police investigation ensued. Further inquiries are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a notable crackdown, Gurugram police have apprehended four individuals, including an inmate of Bhondsi jail, on suspicions of supplying narcotics to the prison, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.
The police disclosed that on August 23, a complaint from Bhondsi jail pinpointed that Himanshu, brother of convicted prisoner Manoj, and Chetan, brother of undertrial prisoner Jitender, had delivered clothes to the inmates. A subsequent search unveiled 142 grams of Sulfa concealed within the garments. Consequently, an FIR was lodged at Bhondsi police station.
Police investigation led to the arrest of Jitender, Pradeep alias Kale, Vijay, and Himanshu on Tuesday. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that Pradeep, recent from jail, orchestrated the smuggling plan. His accomplices, including a tailor named Vijay, embedded the drugs into the clothing, which aroused suspicion and led to the interception. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesperson said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gurugram
- police
- arrest
- narcotics
- Bhondsi jail
- inmates
- smuggling
- drugs
- investigation
- Sulfa
ALSO READ
Telangana Cracks Down on Liquor Smuggling: 415 Bottles Seized
30 Detained After Violent Clashes in Patna Over Cattle Smuggling Dispute
Court Seeks ED's Response on Anubrata Mondal's Bail Plea in Cattle Smuggling Case
Five Inmates Escape High-Security Prison in Portugal
Mass Prison Break: 47 Inmates Escape from Liberian Prison