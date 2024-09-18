Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Jagtar Singh Johal Under UAPA

The Delhi High Court rejected the bail plea of British Sikh national Jagtar Singh Johal in several cases under the UAPA. Johal, accused of involvement in a transnational conspiracy and funding for arms procurement, was linked to the Khalistan Liberation Force. The court cited his flight risk and involvement in terror activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:48 IST
Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Jagtar Singh Johal Under UAPA
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail application of British Sikh national Jagtar Singh Johal in multiple cases registered under the anti-terror law UAPA.

Headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh, a bench dismissed Johal's appeals against trial court decisions denying him bail in seven cases investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) related to alleged targeted killings and assassination attempts in Punjab during 2016-2017.

According to the NIA, Johal, arrested in November 2017, was a radicalised active member of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) who funded arms procurement for shooters. The court highlighted the seriousness of the transnational conspiracy to destabilize law and order in Punjab. Due to the grave nature of the allegations, the court maintained that long incarceration should not lead to bail, emphasizing Johal's potential threat to witnesses and flight risk due to his international connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024