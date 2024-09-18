Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Jagtar Singh Johal Under UAPA

The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail application of British Sikh national Jagtar Singh Johal in multiple cases registered under the anti-terror law UAPA.

Headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh, a bench dismissed Johal's appeals against trial court decisions denying him bail in seven cases investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) related to alleged targeted killings and assassination attempts in Punjab during 2016-2017.

According to the NIA, Johal, arrested in November 2017, was a radicalised active member of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) who funded arms procurement for shooters. The court highlighted the seriousness of the transnational conspiracy to destabilize law and order in Punjab. Due to the grave nature of the allegations, the court maintained that long incarceration should not lead to bail, emphasizing Johal's potential threat to witnesses and flight risk due to his international connections.

