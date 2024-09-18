Left Menu

Ganesh Idol Immersion Turmoil: Gangster and Associates Arrested

A gangster and three others were arrested for causing a ruckus and molesting female police officers at a Ganesh idol immersion site in Mumbai. The incident, involving Harish Mandvikar and his associates, led to a scuffle with on-duty police officers. They have been booked and taken into custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:00 IST
A notorious gangster and three of his accomplices were apprehended for creating chaos and molesting female police officers at a Ganesh idol immersion site in Mumbai, an official reported on Wednesday. The incident involved Harish Mandvikar and his accomplices obstructing police duties at the Kandivali Gaothan.

The commotion began when Mandvikar, who has a criminal history including a life sentence for murder, attempted to reach the immersion point with the others. Efforts by the on-duty police, including female officers, to stop them resulted in a confrontation and subsequent scuffle.

The Kandivali police took swift action, arresting Mandvikar and his three associates. They have been charged with obstructing public servants and molestation before being formally placed under arrest, as confirmed by the police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

