Akhilesh Yadav Raises Concerns Over STF Composition

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has fiercely criticized Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF), branding it the 'Sareaam Thoko Force' and accusing it of caste bias. Yadav questioned the overwhelming representation of a particular caste within the force.

The BJP, responding to these allegations, described Yadav's comments as indicators of frustration, arguing that the STF was acting against criminals allegedly protected by his party.

Yadav presented data demonstrating disproportionate caste deployment within the STF, asserting that the force serves the powerful and is detrimental to the weak. Despite this, the BJP maintains that Yadav's statements aim to demoralize law enforcement.

