Akhilesh Yadav Raises Concerns Over STF Composition

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF), calling it biased in terms of caste representation and labeling it the 'Sareaam Thoko Force'. The BJP refuted his claims, asserting that Yadav was frustrated due to the force’s actions against criminals. He shared data showing imbalanced caste deployment within the STF.

Updated: 18-09-2024 21:01 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has fiercely criticized Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF), branding it the 'Sareaam Thoko Force' and accusing it of caste bias. Yadav questioned the overwhelming representation of a particular caste within the force.

The BJP, responding to these allegations, described Yadav's comments as indicators of frustration, arguing that the STF was acting against criminals allegedly protected by his party.

Yadav presented data demonstrating disproportionate caste deployment within the STF, asserting that the force serves the powerful and is detrimental to the weak. Despite this, the BJP maintains that Yadav's statements aim to demoralize law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

