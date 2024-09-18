Left Menu

India Embraces Simultaneous Elections: A Step Towards Stronger Democracy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the Union cabinet's decision to adopt the high-level panel's recommendations for simultaneous elections. He believes this will simplify the electoral process, improve governance, and strengthen India's democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the Union cabinet's decision to adopt a high-level panel's recommendations for simultaneous elections on Wednesday, calling it a momentous day for India.

Sarma highlighted that the recommendations, once implemented, would simplify the electoral process, enhance governance, and fortify democracy in the country.

The high-level committee, led by former president Ram Nath Kovind, suggested starting with simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

