Saudi Central Bank Cuts Key Interest Rates Following Fed's Lead
In an authoritative move, Saudi Arabia's central bank, widely recognized as SAMA, announced a 50 basis point reduction in its Repurchase Agreement (repo) rate to 5.50% on Wednesday.
Coinciding with this, SAMA also slashed its reverse repo rate by the same margin to 5.0%. This decisive action followed the Federal Reserve's choice to lower U.S. interest rates by half a percentage point on the same day.
The Saudi riyal, which is pegged to the U.S. dollar, is anticipated to feel the effects of these monetary policy adjustments, aligning the kingdom's economic strategy closely with U.S. fiscal policy.
