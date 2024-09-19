North Korea's Missile Tests: An Escalation in Military Capabilities

North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, conducted tests of new tactical ballistic missiles and upgraded cruise missiles on Wednesday, aimed at fortifying both conventional and nuclear weapons capabilities, according to the state news agency KCNA.

The tests were necessitated by the severe threats from external forces to the nation's security, Kim said. Reports indicate the firing of multiple short-range ballistic missiles, marking the second instance of missile launches within a week, as noted by the South Korean military.

Notably, North Korea recently showcased a uranium enrichment facility, underscoring its determination to enhance its nuclear force and conventional military capabilities, KCNA reported. The tests featured the Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 tactical ballistic missile with a super-large warhead and an upgraded strategic cruise missile.

