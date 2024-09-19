Tragic Stabbing of Japanese Boy Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday when a 10-year-old boy, enrolled in a Japanese school in Shenzhen, China, was fatally stabbed by a 44-year-old assailant.

The boy was attacked on his way to school at about 8 a.m. local time, with the suspect apprehended immediately by authorities. The boy succumbed to his injuries early Thursday, confirmed Japan's foreign minister, Yoko Kamikawa.

"I take the incident extremely seriously," Kamikawa stated, expressing deep regret over the violent act committed against a child. Japan has requested a detailed investigation and stronger safety measures from China.

The incident occurred near the school on a sensitive historical date and further strains diplomatic relations between China and Japan. This marks the second attack near a Japanese educational institution in China within recent months.

Wednesday also saw a Chinese aircraft carrier enter Japan's waters, heightening military tensions and prompting protests from Tokyo.

