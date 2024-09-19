Tragic Stabbing of Japanese Boy Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
A 10-year-old boy attending a Japanese school in Shenzhen, China, was fatally stabbed on his way to school. The 44-year-old suspect was arrested immediately. The Japanese government has called for a thorough investigation and heightened safety measures, as the incident aggravates already tense China-Japan relations.
A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday when a 10-year-old boy, enrolled in a Japanese school in Shenzhen, China, was fatally stabbed by a 44-year-old assailant.
The boy was attacked on his way to school at about 8 a.m. local time, with the suspect apprehended immediately by authorities. The boy succumbed to his injuries early Thursday, confirmed Japan's foreign minister, Yoko Kamikawa.
"I take the incident extremely seriously," Kamikawa stated, expressing deep regret over the violent act committed against a child. Japan has requested a detailed investigation and stronger safety measures from China.
The incident occurred near the school on a sensitive historical date and further strains diplomatic relations between China and Japan. This marks the second attack near a Japanese educational institution in China within recent months.
Wednesday also saw a Chinese aircraft carrier enter Japan's waters, heightening military tensions and prompting protests from Tokyo.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Venezuela Revokes Brazil's Authorization Amid Opposition Crisis
MBMC Pioneer School Safety with 200 CCTV Cameras, Real-Time Monitoring
Spain Recognizes Venezuelan Opposition Leader Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Trump's China Challenge: Navigating Sanctions and Diplomatic Tensions
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Russia Expels UK Diplomats