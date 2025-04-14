Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: UK Minister Confronts China Over Hong Kong Entry Denial

Douglas Alexander, UK's junior trade minister, expressed concerns to Chinese and Hong Kong officials after a British lawmaker was denied entry to Hong Kong. During his visit to China and Hong Kong, Alexander sought explanations from key regional leaders, including Hong Kong's Chief Secretary for Administration.

  • United Kingdom

In a direct diplomatic move, Britain's junior trade minister, Douglas Alexander, has directly raised concerns with Chinese and Hong Kong officials following the recent denial of entry of a British lawmaker into Hong Kong.

During his visit to mainland China and the semi-autonomous region, Alexander sought answers from top officials about the incident that has spurred tensions.

A government representative confirmed that Minister Alexander confronted senior interlocutors, demanding a clear explanation and accountability for the decision, which included discussions with Hong Kong's Chief Secretary for Administration.

