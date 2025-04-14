Diplomatic Tensions: UK Minister Confronts China Over Hong Kong Entry Denial
Douglas Alexander, UK's junior trade minister, expressed concerns to Chinese and Hong Kong officials after a British lawmaker was denied entry to Hong Kong. During his visit to China and Hong Kong, Alexander sought explanations from key regional leaders, including Hong Kong's Chief Secretary for Administration.
In a direct diplomatic move, Britain's junior trade minister, Douglas Alexander, has directly raised concerns with Chinese and Hong Kong officials following the recent denial of entry of a British lawmaker into Hong Kong.
During his visit to mainland China and the semi-autonomous region, Alexander sought answers from top officials about the incident that has spurred tensions.
A government representative confirmed that Minister Alexander confronted senior interlocutors, demanding a clear explanation and accountability for the decision, which included discussions with Hong Kong's Chief Secretary for Administration.
