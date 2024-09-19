Left Menu

Icom Inc Probes Explosive Lebanon Radio Incidents

Japanese radio equipment maker Icom Inc is investigating reports that two-way radio devices bearing its logo exploded in Lebanon. Hand-held radios used by Hezbollah detonated, following similar incidents with the group's pagers a day earlier. Icom will update the public via its website as it learns more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-09-2024 06:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 06:59 IST
Icom Inc Probes Explosive Lebanon Radio Incidents
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese radio equipment manufacturer Icom Inc announced on Thursday that it is currently investigating news reports of its two-way radio devices exploding in Lebanon.

Reports indicate that hand-held radios used by the armed group Hezbollah detonated on Wednesday across southern Lebanon. This followed similar explosions involving the group's pagers the previous day. Photos revealed the exploded walkie-talkies bore labels marked with 'ICOM' and 'made in Japan.'

In a statement, Icom, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, confirmed it will provide further updates on its website as more information becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024