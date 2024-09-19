Icom Inc Probes Explosive Lebanon Radio Incidents
Japanese radio equipment maker Icom Inc is investigating reports that two-way radio devices bearing its logo exploded in Lebanon. Hand-held radios used by Hezbollah detonated, following similar incidents with the group's pagers a day earlier. Icom will update the public via its website as it learns more.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-09-2024 06:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 06:59 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese radio equipment manufacturer Icom Inc announced on Thursday that it is currently investigating news reports of its two-way radio devices exploding in Lebanon.
Reports indicate that hand-held radios used by the armed group Hezbollah detonated on Wednesday across southern Lebanon. This followed similar explosions involving the group's pagers the previous day. Photos revealed the exploded walkie-talkies bore labels marked with 'ICOM' and 'made in Japan.'
In a statement, Icom, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, confirmed it will provide further updates on its website as more information becomes available.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Icom
- radio
- explosion
- Lebanon
- Hezbollah
- Tokyo
- Japan
- two-way radio
- investigation
- news
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japanese Yen Soars Amid Market Turmoil Following U.S. Manufacturing Data
Japan Airlines Conducts Swift Inspections on Airbus A350-1000 Engines
Japan Prepares for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers with Renewed Determination
Israeli Strikes Target Hezbollah After Missile Barrage
Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Heads to Japan