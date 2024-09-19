Icom Inc Probes Explosive Lebanon Radio Incidents

Japanese radio equipment manufacturer Icom Inc announced on Thursday that it is currently investigating news reports of its two-way radio devices exploding in Lebanon.

Reports indicate that hand-held radios used by the armed group Hezbollah detonated on Wednesday across southern Lebanon. This followed similar explosions involving the group's pagers the previous day. Photos revealed the exploded walkie-talkies bore labels marked with 'ICOM' and 'made in Japan.'

In a statement, Icom, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, confirmed it will provide further updates on its website as more information becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)