Supreme Court to Deliberate on High-Profile Cases

The Supreme Court will address significant legal challenges on Thursday, September 19. Matters include Glas Trust Company LLC's plea against a decision affecting BYJU's insolvency, Uddhav Thackeray faction's case on Shiv Sena leadership, issues on Bihar government's quota limits, and Customs department's review plea on a 2021 judgement.

The Supreme Court is set to deliberate on several high-profile cases on Thursday, September 19. Among the prominent issues is a plea by US-based creditor Glas Trust Company LLC challenging a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) verdict that paused insolvency proceedings against ed-tech giant BYJU's.

Another case involves the Uddhav Thackeray faction, which is appealing against a decision that recognized the Eknath Shinde group as the legitimate Shiv Sena. This has significant political implications and could reshape the landscape of Maharashtra politics.

Additionally, the court will hear pleas from the Bihar government and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) opposing a Patna High Court ruling that nullified an increase in quota limits. Also on the docket is a review petition from the Customs department challenging a 2021 judgement that determined DRI officials are not considered Customs officers for assessing duties on imported goods.

