Left Menu

Centre to Provide Update on High Court Chief Justices Appointments

The Centre informed the Supreme Court that it will provide updates next week regarding the collegium’s recommendations for appointing chief justices in several high courts. Attorney General R Venkataramani made the submission before Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud while seeking an adjournment of a PIL hearing scheduled for Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:00 IST
Centre to Provide Update on High Court Chief Justices Appointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it will provide updates on the collegium's recommendations for appointing chief justices in several high courts next week. This announcement was made by Attorney General R Venkataramani before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud. The Attorney General requested an adjournment of a PIL hearing scheduled for Friday.

The bench, which also included justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, responded that submissions for the adjournment could be made on Friday itself since the matter is already on the docket. Simultaneously, the CJI mentioned that the Jharkhand government has filed a contempt petition against the Centre over delays in appointing the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

Attorney General Venkataramani also elaborated that sensitive material received from the Union government had caused delays in implementing the collegium's recommendations. He noted that revealing this information publicly would not be in the institution's interest. The matter has been scheduled for a hearing on September 20, following a PIL filed by advocate Harsh Vibhore Singhal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024