Centre to Provide Update on High Court Chief Justices Appointments

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it will provide updates on the collegium's recommendations for appointing chief justices in several high courts next week. This announcement was made by Attorney General R Venkataramani before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud. The Attorney General requested an adjournment of a PIL hearing scheduled for Friday.

The bench, which also included justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, responded that submissions for the adjournment could be made on Friday itself since the matter is already on the docket. Simultaneously, the CJI mentioned that the Jharkhand government has filed a contempt petition against the Centre over delays in appointing the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

Attorney General Venkataramani also elaborated that sensitive material received from the Union government had caused delays in implementing the collegium's recommendations. He noted that revealing this information publicly would not be in the institution's interest. The matter has been scheduled for a hearing on September 20, following a PIL filed by advocate Harsh Vibhore Singhal.

(With inputs from agencies.)