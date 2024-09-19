Mystery Surrounds Suspicious Jail Death of Murder Suspect in Chhattisgarh
A 27-year-old man, Prashant Sahu, died in a Chhattisgarh jail under suspicious circumstances after being arrested for the murder of a deputy sarpanch. Authorities have launched a judicial probe and suspended Kabirdham ASP Vikas Kumar. Injuries on Sahu's body suggest possible police brutality, and an autopsy report is awaited for further investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kawardha | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A 27-year-old man named Prashant Sahu, who was arrested for the murder of a deputy sarpanch, died under suspicious circumstances in a Chhattisgarh jail, officials said.
Kabirdham ASP Vikas Kumar has been suspended following the man's death, Chhattisgarh's Deputy CM Vijay Sharma confirmed. A judicial probe has been launched to investigate the incident.
Preliminary investigations reveal that injuries were found on Sahu's body, raising concerns about police brutality. A forensic autopsy has been commissioned to determine the exact cause of death. Further investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sony LIV Unveils Gripping True Crime Thriller 'Manvat Murders'
Teen Shot in Attempted Murder at Stockholm School, Suspect Apprehended
Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Charged in Renukaswamy Murder Case
Bengaluru Police File Chargesheet in Renukaswamy Murder Case Involving Actor Darshan
Teenager Shot in Stockholm School: Attempted Murder Under Control