Mystery Surrounds Suspicious Jail Death of Murder Suspect in Chhattisgarh

A 27-year-old man named Prashant Sahu, who was arrested for the murder of a deputy sarpanch, died under suspicious circumstances in a Chhattisgarh jail, officials said.

Kabirdham ASP Vikas Kumar has been suspended following the man's death, Chhattisgarh's Deputy CM Vijay Sharma confirmed. A judicial probe has been launched to investigate the incident.

Preliminary investigations reveal that injuries were found on Sahu's body, raising concerns about police brutality. A forensic autopsy has been commissioned to determine the exact cause of death. Further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)