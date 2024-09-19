Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Suspicious Jail Death of Murder Suspect in Chhattisgarh

A 27-year-old man, Prashant Sahu, died in a Chhattisgarh jail under suspicious circumstances after being arrested for the murder of a deputy sarpanch. Authorities have launched a judicial probe and suspended Kabirdham ASP Vikas Kumar. Injuries on Sahu's body suggest possible police brutality, and an autopsy report is awaited for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kawardha | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man named Prashant Sahu, who was arrested for the murder of a deputy sarpanch, died under suspicious circumstances in a Chhattisgarh jail, officials said.

Kabirdham ASP Vikas Kumar has been suspended following the man's death, Chhattisgarh's Deputy CM Vijay Sharma confirmed. A judicial probe has been launched to investigate the incident.

Preliminary investigations reveal that injuries were found on Sahu's body, raising concerns about police brutality. A forensic autopsy has been commissioned to determine the exact cause of death. Further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

