Israeli security services announced Thursday the arrest of an Israeli citizen suspected of involvement in an Iranian-backed assassination plot. Key targets included Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and the head of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency.

The arrested individual is a businessman with connections in Turkey who attended at least two meetings in Iran to discuss the possibility of these assassinations. The arrest took place last month, stated a joint release by Shin Bet and Israeli police, underscoring the intelligence war accompanying rising tensions on Israel's southern Lebanon border.

Just last week, Shin Bet revealed a plot from Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to assassinate a former senior defence official, identified later as Moshe Ya'alon, the former army Chief of Staff and Defence Minister. This arrest announcement followed two consecutive days of sophisticated attacks by unidentified assailants on Hezbollah, resulting in 20 fatalities and over 450 injuries.

Although Israel hasn't officially commented on these attacks, multiple security sources indicated that Mossad, Israel's spy agency, orchestrated them.

