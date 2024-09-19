Left Menu

Israeli Businessman Arrested in Alleged Iran-Backed Assassination Plot

Israeli security services announced the arrest of an Israeli businessman suspected of involvement in an Iranian-backed assassination plot targeting key figures including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The businessman, with ties to Turkey, had attended meetings in Iran. This arrest highlights ongoing intelligence conflicts amid tensions on Israel's border with Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:07 IST
Israeli Businessman Arrested in Alleged Iran-Backed Assassination Plot

Israeli security services announced Thursday the arrest of an Israeli citizen suspected of involvement in an Iranian-backed assassination plot. Key targets included Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and the head of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency.

The arrested individual is a businessman with connections in Turkey who attended at least two meetings in Iran to discuss the possibility of these assassinations. The arrest took place last month, stated a joint release by Shin Bet and Israeli police, underscoring the intelligence war accompanying rising tensions on Israel's southern Lebanon border.

Just last week, Shin Bet revealed a plot from Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to assassinate a former senior defence official, identified later as Moshe Ya'alon, the former army Chief of Staff and Defence Minister. This arrest announcement followed two consecutive days of sophisticated attacks by unidentified assailants on Hezbollah, resulting in 20 fatalities and over 450 injuries.

Although Israel hasn't officially commented on these attacks, multiple security sources indicated that Mossad, Israel's spy agency, orchestrated them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024