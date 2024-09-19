Tragic Stabbing Incident Near Japanese School in Shenzhen

A child enrolled in a Japanese school in Shenzhen, China, tragically died after being stabbed on Wednesday, officials confirmed on Thursday. This marks the second such attack near Japanese educational centers in China in recent months.

The victim, a 10-year-old boy, was a Japanese national. He was born to a Japanese father and a Chinese mother. The attacker, identified as a 44-year-old man surnamed Zhong, assaulted the boy on his way to school around 8 a.m.

The boy succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Thursday. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa expressed deep sorrow and called for detailed safety measures. Meanwhile, people laid wreaths at the school's gates, and residents condemned the act, linking it to long-standing tensions between China and Japan.

