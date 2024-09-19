Karnataka High Court Reserves Verdict on Prajwal Revanna's Bail Plea

The Karnataka High Court has reserved its verdict on the bail plea of former Janata Dal (S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces allegations of sexual assault and rape.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, presiding over the single-judge bench, heard arguments concerning Revanna's bail application in his first case and two anticipatory bail pleas related to additional complaints.

Senior Advocate Prabhuling K Navadgi, defending Revanna, highlighted the timeline of events and argued inconsistencies in the victim's statements, also questioning the four-year delay in filing the complaint. He claimed forensic reports did not link Revanna to the alleged evidence.

