Karnataka High Court Reserves Verdict on Prajwal Revanna's Bail Plea
The Karnataka High Court has reserved judgment on the bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of multiple sexual offenses. The court heard arguments about the validity of these allegations and several procedural concerns, including a significant delay in filing complaints. The verdict is eagerly awaited.
The Karnataka High Court has reserved its verdict on the bail plea of former Janata Dal (S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces allegations of sexual assault and rape.
Justice M Nagaprasanna, presiding over the single-judge bench, heard arguments concerning Revanna's bail application in his first case and two anticipatory bail pleas related to additional complaints.
Senior Advocate Prabhuling K Navadgi, defending Revanna, highlighted the timeline of events and argued inconsistencies in the victim's statements, also questioning the four-year delay in filing the complaint. He claimed forensic reports did not link Revanna to the alleged evidence.
