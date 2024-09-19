Veteran IPS Officer Gautam Kaul Passes Away at 83

Gautam Kaul, former director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and a key figure in Delhi's police force during the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, died on Wednesday following a prolonged illness. He was 83.

Kaul is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter, and will be cremated on Thursday at the Lodhi crematorium in Delhi, according to officials. A 1965 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Kaul was the son of late Congress leader and former Union minister Sheila Kaul.

Kaul's career included a notable tenure as Additional Commissioner of Delhi Police in 1984 during the tragic assassination of Indira Gandhi. He later served as the ITBP director general from 1998 to 2001. The ITBP, responsible for guarding the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC), expressed their condolences through a post on social media platform X, highlighting his distinguished service, writing prowess, and love for music.

Kiran Bedi, the first female IPS officer in India, paid her respects, stating, 'I was a Probationer with him in 1974. He was a very good and kind man, very welfare-oriented. Shall miss my mentor,' alongside a photo from a 2020 Delhi Police event.

(With inputs from agencies.)