Tragic Incident: Family Found Dead in Dhule Residence
A family of four was discovered dead in their home in Dhule, Maharashtra. Neighbours reported a foul odour, leading police to find the bodies of Pravinsinh Girase, his wife Deepanjali, and their two sons. Initial autopsy results suggest poisoning, although exact circumstances are still under investigation.
- Country:
- India
A family of four was tragically discovered dead in their residence in Dhule, Maharashtra, on Thursday, according to police reports.
The alarming incident in Samarth Colony, Pramod Nagar, was revealed around 11 am when neighbours detected a foul odour emanating from the bungalow and immediately alerted the authorities.
Authorities identified the deceased as Pravinsinh Girase (53), his wife Deepanjali (47), and their children Mitesh (18) and Soham (15). Girase was found hanging from the ceiling, while his wife and children were located on the floor, showing signs of poisoning as confirmed by an autopsy. The case is being treated as an accidental death, and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Georgia Teen's Deadly School Shooting: Unraveling the Tragic Incident
Subdued Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations in Kolkata in Wake of Tragic Incident
Patel Calls for Swift Action by Bengal on Women’s Safety Post Trainee Doctor's Tragic Incident
Senior BJP Leader Criticizes TMC after Doctor's Tragic Incident
Supreme Court Calls for Guidelines on Hospital Staff Protection Post Tragic Incident