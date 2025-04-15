Jealousy Turns Deadly: Teen Arrested for Poisoning Neighbor in Nagpur
A 19-year-old man in Nagpur, Maharashtra, was arrested after allegedly poisoning and killing his 18-year-old friend due to jealousy over his neighbor's wealth. The suspect, Manthan Rajendra Chakole, confessed to spiking Vedant Khandate's drink, leading to his death. The incident was initially reported as accidental until evidence revealed foul play.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling tale of jealousy, a 19-year-old from Nagpur, Maharashtra, has been accused of poisoning his affluent neighbor, leading to the latter's untimely death. The suspect, Manthan Rajendra Chakole, allegedly acted out of resentment towards his 18-year-old friend, Vedant Khandate, stemming from economic disparity.
Authorities revealed that Chakole lured Khandate to a local 'paan' shop on the pretense of friendship, where he allegedly spiked his drink with cockroach repellent. Khandate's health deteriorated rapidly after returning home, culminating in his demise four days later.
Initially ruled as accidental, the case took a turn upon deeper investigation. A police official disclosed that a medical report confirmed the presence of poison, with Chakole later confessing to the crime, citing jealousy as the motive behind the fatal act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- poisoning
- jealousy
- teen
- arrest
- Maharashtra
- wealth
- crime
- investigation
- Cockroach repellent
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's New Financial Directive: Bridging Budgets and Balancing Books
NIA Arrests Key Figure in Illegal 'Dunki' Route Trafficking Case
YouTuber Arrested for Blocking Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Convoy
Loan Dispute Leads to Violent Abduction in Maharashtra
YouTuber's Encounter with Priyanka Gandhi's Convoy Sparks Arrest