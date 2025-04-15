Jealousy Turns Deadly: Teen Arrested for Poisoning Neighbor in Nagpur

In a chilling tale of jealousy, a 19-year-old from Nagpur, Maharashtra, has been accused of poisoning his affluent neighbor, leading to the latter's untimely death. The suspect, Manthan Rajendra Chakole, allegedly acted out of resentment towards his 18-year-old friend, Vedant Khandate, stemming from economic disparity.

Authorities revealed that Chakole lured Khandate to a local 'paan' shop on the pretense of friendship, where he allegedly spiked his drink with cockroach repellent. Khandate's health deteriorated rapidly after returning home, culminating in his demise four days later.

Initially ruled as accidental, the case took a turn upon deeper investigation. A police official disclosed that a medical report confirmed the presence of poison, with Chakole later confessing to the crime, citing jealousy as the motive behind the fatal act.

